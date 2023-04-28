Priyanka Chahar Choudhary FINALLY Reveals She Is Not Participating In Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Because...

Is she or is she not? Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s fans have been waiting for a long time now to know if the actress will be participating in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, the former Udaariyaan actress has now finally revealed why will she not be a part of Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show.

In a recent interview, when Priyanka was asked about why she is not participating in KKK 13, she revealed that she misses acting and therefore, wants to focus on the same as of now. “See kuch pata nahin hai. I just did one reality show, so I can’t say anything right now. In the end, I want to do acting. I miss acting. My work is acting, so I am thinking to focus more on that,” she told Pinkvilla.

“I am just waiting for the best one. I don’t mind waiting a bit. Kuch paane ke liye agar thoda sa waqt lagta hai toh it’s fine. But the best one I want,” the actress added.

While Priyanka might not be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, her fellow Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam have already confirmed their participation. The buzz is that Soundarya Sharma is also likely to participate in KKK 13. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this as of now.

Among others, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala fame Anjali Anand, Kundali Bhagya fame Arjit Taneja, Ruhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Faikh will also be joining Rohit Shetty’s show.

Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta’s names are also reportedly being considered for KKK 13. Lock Upp winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and actor Mohsin Khan are also likely to participate in the show. Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 co-star Aryan Arora has also been reportedly approached for KKK 13.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will soon air on Colors TV. Its premiere date has not been announced as of now.

