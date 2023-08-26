Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Randeep Hooda’s First Looks From B Praak's Album Zoharajabeen Out

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who rose to fame after her TV show Udaariyaan and her stint in Bigg Boss 16, is now on a roll. Fans of the actress are in for a treat, as she will soon be seen in an untitled project alongside actor Randeep Hooda. In the latest, some behind-the-scenes stills from the sets of this project are now going viral on the internet, and netizens can’t wait to see what new project is brewing with the two talented actors. Rumours are rife that the duo is working on singer B Praak’s album Zoharajabeen.

Reportedly, the Udaariyan actress had been filming in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Studio. Many images and videos from the sets were soon released on social media, including those of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Randeep Hooda together. In one of the photos, Priyanka looks stunning in a red salwar suit with open hair. She is wearing traditional Punjabi bridal jewellery pieces such as crimson chooda and a mangalsutra. Randeep Hooda exuded a rare ruggedness, dressed in a blue shirt and brown trousers with a waistcoat and a muffler wrapped around his neck. In another picture, the duo is seen standing in front of a shop. While Priyanka again sports an ethnic look, this time in a blue suit, Randeep wears a brown shirt and denim.

#PriyankaChaharChoudhary's Stunning Look with #RandeepHooda🔥🔥 Breaks the Internet. Their Chemistry will be Electrifying in the #BPraak Song from the Album #Zohrajabeen. Stay Tuned for the Upcoming Music Video. #priyankachaharchoudhary#PriyankaPaltan pic.twitter.com/PtDfPOGgWX — VIRAT (@VIRAT951704951) August 25, 2023

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary made her acting debut in the show Gathbandhan. She rose to prominence with the show Udaariyan, alongside Ankit Gupta, but quit as it took a generational leap. She later finished as the second runner-up in Bigg Boss 16. She was most recently seen in the music video Baarish Aa Gayi Hai. Rumours also say that Priyanka is being considered for the female lead role in Naagin 7, maybe alongside actor Pratik Sehajpal.

Earlier this month, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary celebrated her birthday with a close-knit group of friends and went on a relaxing weekend getaway. But what caught everyone’s attention was that entertaining birthday clip posted by Priyanka recently. The celebrations began with a joyful pool party, with Priyanka looking great in a black bikini teamed with a purple wrap-around. The actress and her companions were seen dancing to the legendary track ABCD from the Bollywood classic Hum Saath Saath Hain in the video.

On the other hand, Randeep’s next film appearance will be in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, in which he will play the character of the famous freedom fighter. He is also part of a film called Tera Kya Hoga Lovely. Aside from that, Randeep is working on Laal Rang 2: Khoon Chusva.