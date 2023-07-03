Producer Sandiip Sikcand Says He Wants To Pursue Career In Acting: 'I Have A Lot To Offer'

For over two decades, Sandiip Sikcand has served the television industry as a producer, writer and creative director, with a number of hit shows, including Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain and Dhhai Kilo Prem. Now, in a surprising turn of events, Sandiip Sikcand in a recent Instagram post shared that he would love to lend his craft, as an actor, and pursue what he has always loved the most.

“I have always been an actor first and that has been my passion for as long as I can remember, doing impressionable roles on stage (been acting on stage since 19 years) and in films like Sanna, Murder2, Raaz 2, Blood Money and more…only led on to adding more fuel to the already acting hungry me," he wrote.

He further expressed that he’ll still produce shows and create content for the audience. “I have a lot to offer and with the kind of content being made today, actors such as me, do have a new hope and an opportunity to bite into some truly challenging characters," Sandiip Sikcand wrote.

The response in the comments section was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing their excitement to witness Sandiip Sikcand’s acting talent on the screen. Besides social media users, his industry colleagues also showered him with love and support.

Actor Karan Veer Mehra jokingly wrote, “Hamare pet pe laat, gayi naukri jo milney wali thi. (This is blow to our stomach, we lost the job that was about to come)," while TV star Pooja Gor shared, “Welcome back."

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “You’ve made me a much more bigger fan, the way you’ve kept your heart out on the table dear. All the best to you. May God bless u with good projects.”

Another wrote, “You have always proved yourself as a good actor.”

One more wrote, “As always DIRECT DIL SEY.”

Sandiip Sikcand recently voiced his opinion on the television industry, highlighting the criticism it faces for a lack of innovation. In a report by Bollywood Hungama, he noted that many stories revolve around innocent girls marrying into wealthy families and being portrayed as “perfect". Sikcand emphasised the need for the television industry to venture into uncharted territory and experiment with fresh narratives.