Puneet Superstar: Will Donate 50% Of Bigg Boss OTT 2 Earnings Towards Homeless Children | Exclusive

Puneet Kumar AKA Puneet Superstar AKA Lord Puneet is undoubtedly one of the most hyped contestants who stepped inside the Bigg Boss house on June 17. Whether it’s pop culture or meme circuits, Puneet rightly dominated these spaces with his quirky, funny and down-to-earth demeanour, even earning him the tag of ‘hod’. Bigg Boss OTT 2 being his first television reality show, Puneet Kumar exclusively spoke to News18 to share his reason behind his participation.

“Making people laugh is my job and when my comedy is the reason behind people’s happiness, I feel really good about it. We have so many people who’ll make you cry and quite a few that’ll make you laugh. That’s what I always try to do through my antics. So I thought Bigg Boss will be an apt platform to achieve that," he shared.

The social media sensation got candid about his strategy, too. He said, “In terms of strategy, I have my own content and my own talent. So I’ll try to utilise that to make others laugh. People call me down-to-earth. So I am absolutely real irrespective of whether the camera is rolling or not. From what I’ve observed from the show over the years, 99% of them are fake. They pretend to be someone else in front of the camera and they are totally different people when the camera is not on them."

Puneet guaranteed that he’ll pack a punch this season. “I’ll be open to new friendships. Mein bas ye soch ke aaya hu ki Bigg Boss mein aag lagani hai. Especially this season that you are about to see, this is going to be especially unique. It’ll be something that hasn’t been televised yet and or will be televised in the future. I am going to slay – full on," he said.

Puneet Kumar was also apprehensive and nervous since he’ll be away from his mother and social media for an extended period of time. He said, “The fact that I’ll be staying away from the world and social media was difficult to wrap my head around, initially. I haven’t done a show like Bigg Boss before. I am very close to my mother and I’ll be away from her for two months. But I am looking at the bigger picture. Things are going to be better once I come out of the house. People refer to me as ‘lord’ so If I am going to make someone laugh and make someone happy with my comedy, God will look after me. Moreover, from the last 5-6 years, I have been very active on social media so there’s something new that I’ll experience inside the house. They call it India’s number 1 show so why not give it a shot?"

Once inside the house, Puneet will prefer to be away from conflicts. “The way I am going to deal with conflicts is by keeping my heart, mind and soul absolutely calm. To utilise whatever qualities I have. I am not going to embroil myself in unnecessary conflicts. Mein dusro ke kandhe pe goli rakh ke nahi chalaunga. People will shower you with love for your talent and if you interfere in other people’s business or if you get jealous, you won’t succeed in any capacity. So I am going to look after myself and do my own thing. I just want to make the public happy and I know how I’ll be doing it. It’ll definitely help in my journey," he explained.

Puneet believes that his philanthropic side will connect him with the viewers. He signed off by saying, “People are going to support me because whatever money I earn, I donate 50% of that sum for underprivileged and homeless children. Every Saturday and Sunday in Delhi, I’ll go on these drives and help such kids out by offering them food. So people also love me for my philanthropic side. Just in case, if people don’t like my comedy, they’ll definitely like my good deeds and I’ll get their love."