Raftaar Hints At Featuring Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav In Music Video, Says 'Ho Sakta Hai'

Rapper Raftaar will reportedly make an appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 2 for this Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday. He will accompany Bigg Boss 13 alum, Mahira Sharma to promote their upcoming web series Bajao, releasing soon on Jio Cinema. He recently spoke to the media in Mumbai, hinting at a possible collaboration with current contestants and YouTubers Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav for a music video.

In the video, the paparazzi asked Raftaar if would make a music video with Abhishek and Elvish as soon as they got out of the house. He replied, “Bilkul ho sakta hai. Dilli NCR." The rapper wore a grey T-shirt with blue jeans. He styled the outfit with a silver watch and a silver chunky chain. He also wore black sunglasses with gold detailing, resembling swimming goggles.

Raftaar’s upcoming web series, Bajao is directed by Shiva Varma and Saptaraj Chakraborty. Produced by Jio Studios, the comedy-drama will release on August 25 on Jio Cinema. Raftaar released the trailer on Instagram earlier this week.

He captioned the post, “Bhai tera iss baar gayega bhi aur bajayega bhi 💪" Several musicians like Akriti Kakkar, Yunan, King, Deep Kalsi and Shah Rule took to the comments section to express their excitement and extend their support to Raftaar.

The web series will showcase the Punjabi music scene with a comedic and absurd twist. The series will highlight the story of three Punjabi boys, trying to survive in an industry that is already brimming with posh rappers and music artists.

Raftaar will play the character of Babbar, an already-established rapper in the Punjabi music scene. Tanuj Virwani, Sahil Khattar and Sahil Vaid will play Ved, Dhaari and Cookie respectively - the three boys trying to make it big in the industry. The web series will also feature Bigg Boss alums Mahira Sharma and Monalisa in pivotal roles.