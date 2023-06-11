Raftaar On Reuniting With Salman Khan For Bigg Boss OTT 2 Anthem: ‘My Family Is More Excited’ | Exclusive

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is all set to premiere on JioCinema from June 17. And this season will see superstar Salman Khan replacing filmmaker Karan Johar and donning the hat of the host. Recently, JioCinema dropped the anthem of Bigg Boss OTT titled Lagi Bachi that has been composed by rapper Raftaar and features Salman. It gives an interesting sneak peek into the entertainment, drama and fun that awaits viewers in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT. Needless to say, discussions, countdowns and an outpour of love for Raftaar and Salman have flooded social media.

The duo had earlier worked together on the songs Yentamma from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Zinda Hai from Tiger Zinda Hai. But this time around, Raftaar is particularly excited about his collaboration with Salman for the Bigg Boss OTT anthem. Speaking exclusively to News18, the rap artist says, “Working with Salman bhai has always been fun. My whole family loves watching Bigg Boss and they were more excited than me when they found out that I would be creating music for Bigg Boss OTT.” He further adds, “The song is just like the show, will keep you hooked and I’m really looking forward to seeing all your reactions and content recreating the hook step we made!”

From 24×7 non-stop entertainment and multi-camera streaming to giving viewers the ultimate control to influence the game through unique situations and scenarios, Bigg Boss OTT 2 promises to be bigger than its previous season. While the makers are yet to reveal the list of contestants, rumours are doing the rounds that actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor, Bigg Boss fame Archana Gautam’s brother Gulshan and television actors Jiya Shankar and Paras Arora are likely to participate in the show.

As per reports, Awez Darbar, Mahesh Poojary, Faisal Shaikh, Anjali Arora and Anurag Doval also shot for the promo of the reality show. It is also being claimed that actor Sooraj Pancholi has been approached for it. Recently, sources exclusively told us that businessman Raj Kundra, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and musicians Daler Mehndi and Kailash Kher might also participate in Bigg Boss OTT 2.