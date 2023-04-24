Raftaar Takes Sly Dig at Kapil Sharma Show, Says 'Show-Off Hai Aur Kuch Nahi...'

The popular television chat show The Kapil Sharma Show is probably one of the most popular platforms for celebrities to promote their projects. With some prominent faces like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn gracing the show countless times now, it has undoubtedly given the viewers some memorable moments. However, Raftaar has taken a dig at the show and deemed it ‘shoshebaazi’.

During a live interaction with the YouTuber Rishu on his YouTube channel, Raftaar explained, “Basically kya hota hai, dekh humne kaam kar liya, wahan jaakar yeh dikhana hota hai ke hum bahut bade hai (Basically what happens, we do the work but when we go there, we have to show that we are big people). Shoshebaazi hai, junta ke saamne izzat ban jaati hai, bahut bade lagte hai, ghar pe jab maa baap dekhte hai, woh kehte hai ‘Woh The Kapil Sharma Show pe aaya tha,’ gali-kooche mein hawa ban jaati hai warna uska real-world value kuch nahi hai (It’s all show off, helps build reputation in front of public, you look big, even parents proudly say he had appeared on the show, people start to talk about it though that person has no real value otherwise)."

The famous rapper also claimed that celebs consider it an achievement to feature in that show even if they don’t have anything in their bank account. He stated, “Celebrity social type waali item hai, matlab wahan chale gaye toh kuch achieve kar liya life mein. Baaki bank mein kuch ho na ho, Kapil Sharma ke ho jaao ek baari."

For the unversed, Kapil Sharma Show has been a subject of numerous controversies in the past. From Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s tiff to Chandan Prabhakar, Ali Asgar and some other cast members, it has witnessed it’s fair share of drama. The show was also on a short break in between owing to plummeting TRPs.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here