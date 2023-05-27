Rahul Vaidya Kisses Disha Parmar's Baby Bump, Sings 'Jaldi Aaja' In Aww-Dorable Video; Watch

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are expecting their first child together. On Saturday, father-to-be singer took to his Instagram handle and dropped an adorable video featuring Disha too. In the clip, which is from their pregnancy photoshoot, the duo can be seen twinning in black. While Rahul sported a simple black t-shirt with jeans of the same colour, Disha looked prettiest in a black outfit.

In the video, Rahul and Disha can be seen enjoying to their fullest. They can be seen holding hands, sharing a kiss. At one point in the video, Rahul even kissed Disha’s baby bump. The clip ended with Rahul singing ‘baby jaldi aaja’. Watch the adorable video here:

Reacting to the video, singer Mika Singh dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section. Actress Jiya Shankar, who was recently seen in Ved, also wrote, ‘Awwwww’. Kishwer Merchant and Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee also dropped heart emojis.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar left everyone surprised earlier this month when they took to social media with a bundle of pictures and announced their pregnancy. In the photo, Disha was seen flaunting her cute baby bump in a black dress while father-to-be Rahul Vaidya held a slate which had ‘Mummy and Daddy’ written on it. “Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!! ♥️👶🏻😚🏻,” the caption of the post read.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s love story is no secret. The singer publicly confessed his love to Disha while he was in Bigg Boss 14 house. Later, Disha entered the show in the family week and accepted Rahul’s proposal. The two tied the knot in 2021.

Recently, Disha and Rahul also featured together in a music video titled ‘Prem Kahani’. Earlier, they were also seen together in songs like Madhanya and Yaad Teri.