Rahul Vaidya Says Disha Parmar's Pregnancy Was 'Unexpected', Calls Baby 'God's Blessing'

Days after Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar announced that they are expecting their first child together, the singer has now revealed that it was an ‘unexpected news’. In a recent interview, Rahul shared that he is excited to become a father and mentioned that the fact he will be a ‘papa’ soon has not sunk in yet.

“I have always dreamt of being a father and giving a lot of love to my child. When I heard the news, it was unexpected, but I was extremely happy, and I am all set to become a papa soon. It is yet to hit me completely, but with congratulatory messages pouring in now, it is slowly sinking in,” Rahul told E-Times.

“We are looking forward to this new phase in our lives. Since it was unexpected news, I feel the baby is God’s blessings. I was in Goa for work and when I came back to Mumbai, Disha shared the good news with me," the former Bigg Boss contestant added.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar left everyone surprised earlier this week when they took to social media with a bundle of pictures and announced their pregnancy. In the photo, Disha was seen flaunting her cute baby bump in a black dress while father-to-be Rahul Vaidya held a slate which had ‘Mummy and Daddy’ written on it. “Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!! ♥️👶🏻😚🏻,” the caption of the post read.

top videos

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s love story is no secret. The singer publicly confessed his love to Disha while he was in Bigg Boss 14 house. Later, Disha entered the show in the family week and accepted Rahul’s proposal. The two tied the knot in 2021.

Recently, Disha and Rahul also featured together in a music video titled ‘Prem Kahani’. Earlier, they were also seen together in songs like Madhanya and Yaad Teri.