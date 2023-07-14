Rahul Vaidya Surprises Pregnant Wife Disha Parmar With a Gift, Says 'Waqt Badalne Wala Hai'

Mom-to-be Disha Parmar received a special gift from her singer-husband Rahul Vaidya. On Friday, Disha took to her Instagram handle and shared a video revealing that Rahul gifted her a silver Rolex watch with gold detailing in the middle. Along with the watch, Rahul also penned down a note for the love of his life which read, “To the cutest and most beautiful mumma to be."

In the adorable video, Disha can be seen expressing her excitement over her new gift. Rahul, who also features in the clip, can be heard saying, “Tumhara waqt badalne wala hai (Your time is about to change)" while making a pregnant belly gesture. Following this, Disha kisses Rahul on his cheeks to thank the singer.

Disha captioned the video, “My baby got me my first ROLEX & I can’t keep calm! @rahulvaidyarkv Thankyouuu… The pregnant lady is very Happy!" Check out the video here:

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s love story is no secret. The singer publicly confessed his love to Disha while he was in Bigg Boss 14 house. Later, Disha entered the show in the family week and accepted Rahul’s proposal. The two tied the knot in 2021.

The couple announced their pregnancy in May this year when they shared some happy pictures on social media in which Disha was seen flaunting her baby bump while Rahul held a slate which had ‘Mummy and Daddy’ written on it. “Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!! ♥️👶🏻😚🏻,” the caption of the post read.

On the work front, Disha is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. In the show, she plays the role of Priya Kapoor. BALH 3 also stars Nakuul Mehta in the lead. The two actors’ chemistry is widely loved by the audience.