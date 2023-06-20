Rajeev Sen Offers A Role To Ex-wife Charu Asopa: Will Be Happy If She Can Be One Of My Co-actors

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are maintaining good relations after their divorce. The couple were granted divorce on June 8 and are co-parenting their daughter Ziana. Well, recently in one of his vlogs, Rajeev offered a role to his ex-wife and said that he will be very happy if she can be one of his co-actors.

As mentioned in Hindustan Times, Rajeev also revealed his upcoming web series titled Kaka Joos. He said, “I have told Charu about this project. I will be very happy if she can be one of my co-actors in it. Of course, I will give her a very good role. The script is fantastic. I am sure she will go through the script. Charu and I haven’t worked together professionally. We have done a lot of vlogging together. So this will be a treat for the fans. Sharing screen with her will be interesting, the dialogues and all are fun and interesting." He even mentioned that he knows that Charu is a good actor and will give her best of she takes up.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2021.

Earlier, in an interview, Charu mentioned that she and Rajeev want to maintain a cordial relationship so that things do not get difficult for their daughter Ziana when she grows up. “When Ziana grows up, she shouldn’t feel like she’s in a tight spot because her parents don’t talk to each other. I don’t want to make things difficult for her. Sometimes, things get difficult for me, but main apni beti ke liye itna toh kar hi sakti hun,” she told Hindustan Times. Recently, Rajeev also shared pictures of him celebrating Father’s day with Ziana.