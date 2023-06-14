Rajeev Sen Ready To Reconcile With Charu Asopa Days After Divorce: 'Hope To Get Back Again'

Just days after, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen were granted the divorce, the latter revealed that he hopes that someday he’d get back with her again. The couple who had tied the sacred knot in 2019, and are also parents to a baby girl, filed for a divorce in 2022. They had earlier shared, about co-parenting their daughter in a social media post, after officially calling it quits.

Now in an interview with ETimes, Rajeev opened up about his divorce which was finalised on June 8. He shared about co-parenting his kid with Charu. “Love does not end when it comes to my daughter. Charu and I will remain cordial, and having each other’s support for our daughter will be our highest priority. As a father, giving her my maximum time is more important to me, and so is Charu’s well-being. My love & unconditional support will always be there for her.”

He also added, “I also hope someday Charu and I can get back together again.”

In the same interview, Charu added, “Yes, Rajeev and I are officially divorced now and will continue to co-parent Zianna to the best of our abilities. We are cordial and shall continue to be so. Friendship on a certain level remains, which I believe is needed when a child is involved in the equation. Rajeev and I will always wish well for each other.”

On June 8, confirming his divorce with Charu, Rajeev took to his social media handle and wrote,“There are no goodbyes. Just two people who just couldn’t hold on to each other. Love will stay. We will always remain mom and dad to our daughter.”

Charu Asopa tied the knot with Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen in June 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2021. However, in June 2022, Charu sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. Following this, Rajeev also replied to the notice with another notice which accused hiding her first marriage. The two levelled several allegations against each other before they decided to reunite in September 2022 for their daughter. However, in just a few months, the two parted ways again and headed for divorce.