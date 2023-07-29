Nakuul Mehta Recreates Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaalaa And The Result Is A Hit

Tamannaah Bhatia’s peppy track Kaavaalaa from the movie Jailer has been taking the internet by storm, creating a viral dance trend on Instagram. Fans and celebrities are enthusiastically shaking a leg to the infectious beats and catchy hook step of the song. Joining the frenzy, popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta recently shared a video on his Instagram, showcasing his dance moves to the foot-tapping number.

In the video, Nakuul Mehta is seen radiating joy as he flawlessly dances with three of his crew members, all dressed in black, perfectly copying the hook step of Kaavaalaa. The actor added a heartfelt caption to the post, saying, “This is our homage & apology to the GOAT Rajinikanth Garu."

The post quickly caught the attention of fans and fellow Instagram users, garnering an influx of comments and reactions. One impressed user wrote, “The fact that Nakuul can pull off everything so flawlessly," while another exclaimed, “That’s a truly RajniCan’t performance!" accompanied by heart emojis. Another user praised the actor’s skill, saying, “Class Act! Rajni Garu will be proud."

It’s no surprise that the dance trend set by the song Kaavaalaa has caught on like wildfire. The song’s infectious energy and Tamannaah Bhatia’s stunning dance performance have captivated the audience. Nakuul Mehta’s video has added more fuel to the trend and brought the spotlight back to the song once again. The song, crooned by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander, features lyrics written by Arunraja Kamaraj. To add to the excitement, Rajinikanth himself made a special appearance in the music video and joined Tamannaah for a dance, making it all the more special.

The song is part of the movie Jailer, where Rajinikanth portrays the role of Jailer Muthuvel Pandian. The film promises to be an action-packed entertainer and boasts a fantastic lineup of stars, including Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan in important roles. The film is set to release on 10th August, and fans are eagerly waiting to witness the megastar’s charisma on the big screen once again.

On the work front, Nakuul Mehta is garnering a lot of attention for his role as Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. He shares the screen with Disha Parmar, who plays the character of Priya Kapoor. Apart from his on-screen presence, Nakuul is beloved by his fans for the fun and funny posts he shares on social media, showing his charming and relatable side beyond acting.