Rakhee Tandon Then And Now: How Hum Paanch Actress Has Changed Over The Years

There are many TV shows and characters from the 90s that have been immortalised over time due to being, literally, “too good to forget”. One of these shows was Hum Paanch. This show was given a lot of love from people around the country and the actors from the show are remembered for their performances to this day. One of the iconic characters from the show was Sweety Mathur. Sweety was played by Rakhi Tandon who used to do a lot of work back then. However, Rakhi’s look has changed drastically from back then.

The Indian sitcom Hum Paanch used to air on Zee TV. The show was so popular that it aired for 11 years from 1995 to 2006. The show was about a middle-class businessman from Mumbai who always got into trouble because of his five, notorious daughters. The show featured several prominent faces such as Ashok Saraf, Shoma Anand, Priya Tendulkar, Rakhee Tandon and even the popular Bollywood actress Vidya Balan.

Rakhee played the role of Sweety Mathur, and she shined through her performance in the show. She was one of the stand-out characters that people deem unforgettable. While she was mostly cute and chirpy on the show, her present photos on the internet show her to be more glamorous than back then. The current photo floating around on social media shows how different Rakhee looks, and it is quite unbelievable for people who have watched the show and are fascinated by the photograph.

Rakhee Tandon lives in Mumbai and wanted to pursue a career in acting from the very beginning. She started her career through a TV show in 1993 called Dekh Bhai Dekh which used to air on DD National. After that, she got her biggest break with Hum Paanch in 1995 on Zee TV.

Rakhee got married to Raveena Tandon’s brother Rajeeev in 2004 but they parted ways a few years later. She also has a daughter from her marriage.

