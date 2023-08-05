Rakhi Sawant Angry Over Claims That Salman Khan Lost Followers For Bashing Elvish Yadav On BB OTT 2

Earlier reports had claimed that Bigg Boss OTT 2 host, Salman Khan lost nearly three million followers after he slammed YouTuber Elvish Yadav for his derogatory comments on co-contestant Bebika Dhurve. After the episode aired on July 29, a screenshot of the actor’s “past" and “present" Instagram follower count went viral. While talking to the media recently, Rakhi Sawant addressed this incident, showing major support for Salman.

Rakhi said, “Aap jo Elvish Yadav ko support kar rahe ho, uske liye salute hai (I salute you for supporting Elvish). Lekin, Salman Khan ke followers gir rahe hain (But Salman Khan is losing followers), unko toh main…" Rakhi then pretended to kick those who were unfollowing Salman. “Bilkul nahi, khabardaar. Jab tak suraj chand rahega, Salman Khan, aapka aur aapke followers ka naam rahega (No, beware. Salman Khan will remain popular till the Sun and the moon exist)," she said. Rakhi then told the paparazzi, “Oye, I’m a Hollywood star. Band kar (Oh, I’m a Hollywood star. Stop this now)."

The Quint had done a fact-check on this claim and found it to be false. According to their report, Salman Khan did not lose three million followers on Instagram. Instead, since the episode aired, the actor has been gaining new followers every day. The report claimed that during that weekend, Salman had gained over 40,000 followers and lost only 829.

While the screenshot claimed that Salman used to have 66 million followers on the social media platform, Quint reported that this was never the case. At the time of publishing their report, the superstar had 63.7 million followers. The actor’s current follower count on the platform stands at 63.8 million. The false claim was made viral by Elvish’s fans who were upset with Salman after seeing the YouTuber break into tears on the episode.