Rakhi Sawant Asks Z Security from PM Modi After Alleged Threat from Bishnoi Gang: 'Jab Kangana Ko...'

Days after Rakhi Sawant was warned by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to stay out of the Salman Khan case, the actress has now claimed that she will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh soon. In her recent interaction with a media portal, the former Bigg Boss contestant demanded Z security. Rakhi argued that if Kangana Ranaut can get security, then she should also get it.

“I am going to meet Modi ji for Z security. I will also be meeting Rajnath (Singh) ji. When they can provide security to Kangana Ranaut, why cannot I get it. She (Kangana) wasn’t even threatened. I received threats. I have the email too," Rakhi told Instant Bollywood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

For the unversed, the alleged email warned Rakhi earlier this month to stay away from Salman Khan’s matter or else she would face serious consequences. The email was reportedly signed by Gujjar Prince and was referred to as the last warning.

The alleged email came a month after Rakhi came out in support of Salman Khan and shared a video on social media in which she was seen apologizing to the Bishnoi gang while doing sit-ups. “Main Salman Khan bhai ki taraf se Bishnoi samaj se maafi mangti hu. Mere Bhai Salman par buri nazar mat rakho. (I offer apologies to Bishnoi society on behalf of Salman Khan, please don’t say bad about him)," she had said.

Salman Khan has been on the radar of Lawrence Bishnoi for a long time now. Over the last few months, the actor has received multiple death threats. Earlier this month too, Salman received a phone call from one ‘Roki Bhai’ from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur who threatened to kill him on April 30. However, it was later reported that the call was made by a 16-year-old from Rajasthan’s Shahpur, who was then taken into custody.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here