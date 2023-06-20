Rakhi Sawant Dances To Beats Of Dhol As She Hosts ‘Break Up Party’; Says ‘Finally Divorce Ho Raha Hai’

Rakhi Sawant never fails in grabbing the attention of her fans. And this time also she managed to do it. The actress dancing to the dhol beats has been going viral on social media. She was seen throwing a break-up party as she is finally getting a divorce from Adil.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, the actress, who is dressed in red colour lehenga, is seen dancing and showing her happiness. She also said, “Mera finally divorce ho raha hai aur ye meri break-up party hai. Log sad hote hai lekin main khush hu.” Fans also dropped comments. One of the fans wrote, “Happy brackup life miss Rakhi ji I wish for u this time for your life is comes to lots of happiness”. Another wrote, “Hats off to her, what not a person does to keep themselves in media buzz.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rakhi Sawant was previously married to Adil Khan Durrani. However, Khan was picked up from her residence and arrested on February 7 this year after the Bigg Boss fame levelled several allegations against him and accused him of being involved in extramarital affairs. She also claimed that Adil threatened to kill her and filed a complaint alleging he physically assaulted her. Later, Adil was also accused of rape by an Iranian woman. He is currently in Mysore jail.

Well, the actress in an interview with E-Times, revealed that she has found love again and the mystery man is named Lucky Singh who is based in Canada. Rakhi admitted she ‘likes’ Lucky but went on to claim that they are ‘just friends’ as of now. “I like Lucky. He is handsome too. But there’s a difference between ‘like’ and love’. Lucky and I are just friends," Rakhi said.

Prior to Adil, Rakhi was married to Ritesh. She introduced him to the world in Bigg Boss 15 house. However, the two parted ways soon after the show ended. In February 2022, Rakhi announced her separation from Ritesh and shared a statement claiming ‘a lot happened’ after Salman Khan’s reality show.