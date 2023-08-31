Rakhi Sawant Returns From Mecca, Refuses To Allow Men To Place Garlands On Her; Watch Video

Rakhi Sawant is currently in the news following the allegation made by her ex-husband Adil Durrani. She was on a holy pilgrimage in Mecca, Madina wherein she was doing Umrah. Many pictures and videos had gone viral on social media. Amidst this, a video had also surfaced wherein she can be seen crying while praying to the god. Now the social media sensation and former Bigg Boss contestant is back in the town.

In a clip shared by the popular paparazzo hande Voompla on Instagram, Rakhi Sawant can be seen exiting the airport and being greeted by her fans with garlands. Some of them also welcomed her by throwing the rose petals in the air. An overwhelmed Rakhi, in her white religious attire and a head scarf smiled at everyone. Several other admirers who turned up to greet Rakhi, hugged her. Amid the paparazzi frenzy, Rakhi Sawant held all the garlands in her hands.

Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile, several netizens took to the comment section to shower praises on the actress. One of them wrote, “Beshak Allah dilo ka haal janta hai Umrah mubarak ." Another one commented, “Allah hidayat de isse ." Someone else said, “Masha Allah, tabarakallah I hope you become a better human being after umrah." A fan also stated, “Rakhi sawant ke jeevan me sab kuch theak ha Jaye ❤️."

The Bigg Boss fame has accused Adil of hacking and disabling her Instagram account. Not just this, Rakhi has also claimed that Adil and Rajshree (who once used to be her best friend) have been torturing her. “Adil and Rajshree hacked my Instagram account. They don’t let me eat or sleep. They have been torturing me. I have been visiting the police station too. I have a flight to catch at 6 am. Adil has been torturing me a lot. Rajshree too," Rakhi said while speaking to the paparazzi recently.

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani was picked up from her residence and arrested on February 7 this year after the Bigg Boss fame levelled several allegations against him and accused him of being involved in extramarital affairs.

However, he recently walked out of the Mysore jail. After getting free from jail, Adil spoke to the media and levelled several allegations against his former wife. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, he talked about Rakhi’s claims of miscarriage and claimed that the actress could not get pregnant. He alleged that Rakhi had gotten a uterus-removal surgery. Adil also claimed Rakhi was still married to Ritesh (her first husband) when she married him.

Rakhi’s BFF Rajshree More also joined Adil and then filed a police complaint against the actress.