Rakhi Sawant SHOCKS Fans In A Red Abaya, Says 'Kisne Kaha Ki Aurat Abaya Mein Khoobsurat Nahi Lagti?'

Rakhi Sawant is currently in the news following the allegation made by her ex-husband Adil Durrani. She was on a holy pilgrimage in Mecca, Madina wherein she was doing Umrah. Many pictures and videos had gone viral on social media. Now that she is back in town, Rakhi Sawant was recently papped at an event, where she won an award. But it was her choice of outfit that caught everyone’s attention.

On Saturday, popular paparazzo handle Viral Bhayani shared a clip of Rakhi Sawant, at the red carpet of the event. Dressed in a striking red abaya, along with a silver purse, silver crown and silver pumps as the additional accessories. While interacting with fans, she can be heard saying, “Kisne kaha ki aurat abaya mein khoobsurat nahi lagti especially Bollywood mein (who said a woman doesn’t look beautiful in an abaya). Follow me."

Check out the video

Only recently, the Bigg Boss fame has accused Adil of hacking and disabling her Instagram account. Not just this, Rakhi has also claimed that Adil and Rajshree (who once used to be her best friend) have been torturing her. “Adil and Rajshree hacked my Instagram account. They don’t let me eat or sleep. They have been torturing me. I have been visiting the police station too. I have a flight to catch at 6 am. Adil has been torturing me a lot. Rajshree too," Rakhi said while speaking to the paparazzi recently.

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani was picked up from her residence and arrested on February 7 this year after the Bigg Boss fame levelled several allegations against him and accused him of being involved in extramarital affairs.

However, he recently walked out of the Mysore jail. After getting free from jail, Adil spoke to the media and levelled several allegations against his former wife. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, he talked about Rakhi’s claims of miscarriage and claimed that the actress could not get pregnant. He alleged that Rakhi had gotten a uterus-removal surgery. Adil also claimed Rakhi was still married to Ritesh (her first husband) when she married him.

Rakhi’s BFF Rajshree More also joined Adil and then filed a police complaint against the actress.