Rakhi Sawant's Quirky Poetry Has a Message For Her Lover and It Will Make You Go ROFL

Rakhi Sawant attended an award show in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The actress turned poet while interacting with paparazzi as she showed off her stunning ensemble. In the clip from the sidelines of the event, Rakhi is seen getting out of the car and being welcomed by paps. She then goes on to recite a line that says, “Koi patthar se na maare mere dewaane ko, Bomb ka zamana hai, udalo salle ko. (Let no stone be thrown at my lover, it’s the era of bombs, blow him up).” The paparazzi go on to laud and praise Rakhi as soon as she finishes her lines.

The Bigg Boss fame then begins posing for the camera, giving some stunning poses. Rakhi donned a silver and black outfit which consisted of a silver embellished bralette with a halter neck and plunging neckline. The top was also comprised of tassels that hung from the hem of the bralette. She paired the top with a skirt that had a thigh-high slit and silver embellishments. Rakhi completed the look with a similar headgear and a silver bag. For the glam, the diva opted for well-done brows, kohled eyes and pinkish nude lipstick.

Previously, Rakhi gained attention as she visited a theatre to watch Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. After the movie, she danced enthusiastically in front of the audience to the popular song, Billi Billi. She wore a golden-coloured salwar kameez, and matching jewellery. The actress happily posed for the paparazzi and shared her excitement about watching Salman’s movie. Rakhi also mentioned that she had been preparing for the family-oriented film since the morning.

Rakhi Sawant had been in the news recently due to her personal life and fallout with her spouse Adil Khan. After getting married to Adil, Rakhi converted to Islam and changed her name to Fatima. Unfortunately, their marriage has been going through a rough patch. Rakhi had accused Adil of domestic violence and cheating. Following the ups and down in her relationship with Adil, Rakhi announced that she will part ways with him soon. The actress told the media that she is going to divorce Adil, making him ‘free to marry whoever he wants to’.

