Randeep Rai Reveals Why He REJECTED Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, Says 'I Do Not Like...'

It is no secret that Randeep Rai’s Bade Achhe Lahte Hain will soon go off-air. While this might be a good opportunity for the young actor to participate in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, he has finally revealed why he does not participate in reality shows.

Randeep Rai REVEALS Why He Rejected Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi

In a recent interview, Randeep Rai opened up on rejecting Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. He admitted being repeatedly approached by the makers of these shows but confessed that he is not confortable in participating reality shows as of now. “My name keeps popping for many reality shows. Nach Baliye was one of them, even though I’m single. I do not like to talk about something until it’s not confirmed. To be honest, I’m not comfortable doing reality shows, be it Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi. So, once I’m sure I can do the show, I will accept the offer,” Randeep said as quoted by Pinkvilla.

Randeep Rai’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 To Go Off Air

Meanwhile, Randeep Rai and Niti Taylor will be replaced by Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar respectively in the third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Recently, Disha Parmer confirmed her comeback on the show and told E-Times, “I had no idea that I will be back on the show. The show was over for me and I was hoping to do something completely different. Also, I like to take a break after every show, and wanted to use the time to travel and spend time with family. But, it seems the makers had a plan and the role sounded good and I felt if it was my show earlier, why not come back to it again? It is a finite show, so it is not something that will go on for years."