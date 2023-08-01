Raqesh Bapat Hospitalised, Leaves Fans Worried As He Shares Photo From Hospital Bed

Television and film actor Raqesh Bapat has worried his fans after sharing a photo from a hospital bed on his social media handle. The actor did not disclose the reason for his hospitalization. Nothing much has been reported about his sudden hospitalization.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the actor shared a video in which we can see him getting drips in his hand. Raqesh was also hospitalized in 2021 due to a kidney stone. He was then part of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT but had to leave the show midway. Well, the Tum Bin actor did not return to the show. He took to social media to pen a gratitude note for his fans and said that had it not been for his health, he would have entertained us all.

Take a look at the photo here:

Raqesh wrote, “I formed a special connection through this journey which has become precious, one which you guys have with love named ‘ShaRa’. We both are proud to have all of you in our lives and for us the Lens of positivity is most important! So keep the positivity flowing…Remember if it wasn’t for my health I would be entertaining you inside the house. I never wanted to leave without a proper goodbye but little did I know in that pain, that it will become my exit! Yet all I can say is this was one small part of the journey, our connection continues for a life time as I’m looking forward to being back on my feet soon to entertain all of you! Que Sera Sera… Lots of Love, RaQ."

On the work front, he is not seen much on the screen these days. Raqesh is known for his work in films like Tum Bin, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, Vrundavan and Savita Damodar Paranjape. He also tried his luck in television and worked in shows like Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? and Qubool Hai.