Ravie Dubey Recollects Being Suicidal, ‘Was Constantly With A Foggy Brain Walking Like A Zombie'

Popular television actor Ravie Dubey recently opened up about battling depression. The Jamai Raja actor shared that for the longest point of time, he was suicidal. He confessed to having these thoughts back in his engineering days.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ravi opened up about battling suicidal thoughts at an early stage. He shared, “It’s a matter of not your circumstances, it’s a matter of your life conditions, it’s a matter of your life force so if your life force is weak, pretty much like an immune system the smallest of the infections can get very overwhelming but if your immune system is strong your anatomical immune system and your spiritual system as well then the biggest of the crisis will not be overwhelming. You might even be able to derive a lot of benefit out of it so it’s entirely a matter of life force.”

The actor further opened up on why he had these feelings. He shared that it was at a point, when his life force was very weak. Opening up about his engineering days, he shared that he went to college mechanically, and was constantly in his own head. “I think at that point in time my life force was very weak so it wasn’t the fact that I was failing engineering, but I thought that there is no path forward. I thought I’d given 4 years to engineering, and my family has invested their time, money and more important than that, their faith in me.”

“I go to college, and I just go to college mechanically, that’s about it, I’m not present there, I’m in my own head, I’m somewhere, and I can’t even pinpoint with accuracy where is that because if I find that then I might be actually able to find where am I supposed to be heading right now. But I was constantly with a foggy brain just walking like a zombie during that time and that kind of got a little overwhelming,” he shared.

Looking back at that phase, Ravie shared with Pinkvilla, that with time he has become truly powerful on the inside and has an immune system which is spiritual now. “A spiritual immune system that can withstand anything because I have seen more crises after that, but I think I have been very very optimistic when in the face of it, and in fact, I’ve been very convinced that it’s happening for the greater glory and more often than that it has turned out to be that touches.”

On a closing note he opened up about battling these thoughts with spirituality. ”Spending time in silence would be a major thing because what actually overwhelms you is not the circumstance, it’s the noise, and the noise is within, so if you can somehow find a way to quiet the noise you will be able to see that the next moment is not yet happened. It is a moment of pure potentiality. You can empower yourself more than anybody else. Choosing the right kind of people to invest in, the right kind of conversations to invest in, the right kind of content to invest in, and the right kind of books to invest in, so the right choice is going to empower you. It is going to make your, roots really strong.”

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).