Remember Indian Idol Season 2 Winner Sandeep Acharya? Know His Tragic Story

The 13th season of Indian Idol concluded last month. Ayodhya boy Rishi Singh was crowned as the winner of the famous reality TV show. The 19-year-old untrained singer’s victory is a remarkable story.

For some fans, the victory of Singh brought back memories from the show’s second season. In that season, another young and immensely talented singer lifted the Indian Idol trophy.

Sandeep Acharya won the second season of Indian Idol in 2006. Sandeep, who hailed from Rajasthan, had a magical voice that captivated millions of music lovers. However, Sandeep’s journey towards stardom was cut short when he passed away at the very young age of 29 in December 2013. Sandeep died after battling jaundice for a fortnight.

His untimely demise came as a shock to who’s who of the industry.

Sandeep Acharya was only 22 years old when he won Indian Idol. Furthermore, he was the only singer who garnered praise from judges in almost every episode of the show.

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, music composer Anu Malik and singer Sonu Nigam judged the reality show’s second season. Actress Mini Mathur hosted the show.

Reportedly, Sandeep was the youngest of four siblings and was very good at studies. But he had a wonderful voice as well and he started focusing towards his music at a very young age. After taking part in several small music competitions, Sandeep participated in Indian Idol. Interestingly, Sandeep also acted in the TV serial, Kaisa Ye Pyaar Hai.

After winning Indian Idol, Sandeep released his first album, Mere Saath Saara Jahaan. He was supposed to release his new album, O Sanam Tere Bina when he contracted jaundice. When he breathed his last, Sandeep left behind his grief-stricken family which included his wife and a little daughter.