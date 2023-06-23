Remember Inspector Vivek From CID? Here's What He Is Up To Now

The television show CID holds a cherished spot in the hearts of countless viewers, who nostalgically recall its gripping cases, iconic characters, and unforgettable catchphrases. Among the memorable cast, Inspector Vivek, portrayed by the talented Viivek Mashru, made a lasting impression on the audience. As CID concluded its run, fans have remained intrigued about Viivek Mashru’s recent endeavours, eagerly wondering about his current ventures and activities.

A recent tweet from a fan, featuring a picture of Viivek Mashru, accompanied by the nostalgic caption: “If you know him, your childhood was awesome," sparked a wave of excitement and curiosity among followers of the iconic show CID. The swift traction left fans eagerly seeking more information about what lies ahead for their favourite character.

if you know him , your childhood was awesome 👍😎 pic.twitter.com/Qc0rbKMzta— WalterBlack (@Samosaholic) May 21, 2023

Viivek Mashru himself responded to the viral post, expressing his heartfelt gratitude, “Thank you so much for your kindness, love, and appreciation for whatever little I have done. It means a lot to me and it is deeply appreciated! Infinite gratitude, and love always.”

Thank you so much for your kindness, love, and appreciation for whatever little I have done. It means a lot to me and it is deeply appreciated! Infinite gratitude and love, always.👍🙏🙏🙏☀️⭐️💛 https://t.co/TjD0UJVR9B— Viivek Mashru (@VIIVEKMASHRU) June 21, 2023

Fuelled by their curiosity, fans embarked on a quest to discover more about Viivek’s current endeavours and were astounded by their findings. They stumbled upon Viivek’s LinkedIn profile, finding out about an unexpected shift in his career. The actor is currently serving as the Director of the Department of Common Core Curriculum (DCCC) at the esteemed CMR institution in Bengaluru. Delving deeper into his profile, fans were amazed to learn about his impressive 20-year experience in the media and entertainment industry, which undoubtedly contributes to his multifaceted expertise. Viivek’s LinkedIn bio showcases his passion for strategy and innovation, stemming from his educational background in General Manager Marketing from Bangalore. Not content with just one degree, he pursued a master’s degree in International Business and further expanded his knowledge by specializing in Data Science and Business Analytics at the University of Texas at Austin.

Viivek Mashru had worked for various schools and institutions. A few years ago, he made a career transition from acting to management. Throughout his career, he took several breaks. In 2002, he began his journey as an actor and later served as a marketing director at Indus Valley Schools.

Viivek Mashru was selected for the role of Inspector Viivek through a nationwide talent hunt. He graced the screens of CID for nearly five years, becoming a beloved character among the show’s fans. As the youngest member of the team, his witty banter with Inspector Freddy and Tasha won the hearts of countless viewers.

While Inspector Vivek may have bid farewell to the small screen, Viivek Mashru’s professional journey continues to evolve and inspire. Transitioning from solving fictional crimes to making a significant impact in the lives of aspiring students, his career path serves as a beacon of inspiration for those striving to pursue their passions beyond their initial success.