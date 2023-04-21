Remember Popular TV Actress Saumya Tandon? This Is What She Is Doing Now

Saumya Tandon remains one of the most popular TV actresses in the industry. She is currently on a sabbatical from acting and fans are looking forward to her comeback. Fans are also quite curious to know about her whereabouts and personal life. Saumya doesn’t share much about her private life, including her husband Saurabh Devendra Singh and son Miraan Tandon Singh. There are occasions when she has shared some pictures with their husband. Apart from pictures with family, Saumya also keeps sharing glimpses of her workout routine. Fans have loved every glimpse shared by her about her life. As of now, Saumya has not shared updates about any project on social media. Her fans are wondering whether she has left the industry now.

Will Saumya make a comeback to the television industry?

Saumya feels that she would prefer working for an OTT platform rather than television. She had talked about this in an interview with Hindustan Times last year. Saumya said that she can’t sign up for a 25-day 12-hour shoot kind of life. According to her, acting in a daily soap is not going to be on her list, unless the story is outside-the-box; something that she cannot refuse. Saumya said that she has returned to her older life of hosting and travelling.

She last essayed the role of Anita Mishra in the comic show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai and won accolades for her comic timing. Saumya had bid adieu to Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! on August 21, 2020. In an exclusive chat with the Bombay Times, Saumya shared the reason for it. Saumya said that being employed and earning a regular income was not exciting enough for her. She told the portal that she wanted to work on projects where there is scope for growth as an artist. According to Saumya, it doesn’t mean that Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai didn’t contribute to her growth. Saumya told the portal that she has played Anita Misra’s role for five years now, and she cannot see herself doing that character for another five years.

