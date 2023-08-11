CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Spandana RaghavendraBigg Boss OTT 2Ashish KulkarniManisha RaniAriana Grande
Home » entertainment » Television » Rinku Ghosh Opens Up On Her Comeback With Junooniyatt, Says Husband Motivated Her To Lose Weight
1-MIN READ

Rinku Ghosh Opens Up On Her Comeback With Junooniyatt, Says Husband Motivated Her To Lose Weight

Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 16:44 IST

Mumbai, India

Rinku Ghosh plays Gautam Vig’s mother in Junooniyatt. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rinku Ghosh plays Gautam Vig’s mother in Junooniyatt. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rinku Ghosh shares she lost 25 kilos in a year. The actress says that without her husband’s support, she would not have been able to return to acting.

Rinku Ghosh who is a popular name in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry, is currently seen in Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s production Junooniyatt. She portrays a pivotal character of Maheep Mehta, in the show. The daily soap is led by Ankit Gupta, Neha Rana, and Gautam Vig and is quite popular among the audience. Rinku Ghosh has taken a break from her acting career after her marriage, but as she decided to make a comeback, the actress says her husband, Amit Dutta Roy, was her greatest support system.

In a conversation with ETimes, Rinku Ghosh said, “My husband Amit motivated me to lose weight, and in a year I have lost 25 kilos. I wanted to do this wholeheartedly, so losing weight was a must."

The actress has currently shifted base to Chandigarh as the set of Junooniyatt is based out of that city. Speaking about if he missed Mumbai, Rinku said, “Chandigarh is home away from home for me now. Whenever my husband is free, I call him to Chandigarh and we spend time with each other. He has been my biggest cheerleader and without his support I would have not been able to come back to acting."

The actress shared that after her marriage, she and her husband shifted to the Middle East, and she took a break from acting as she wanted to explore her new life. But a tragedy brought them back to India. During the pandemic, Rinku Ghosh lost her mother-in-law who suffered a brain stroke. Rinku and her husband could not travel due to the lockdown. Soon after, the caretaker of their Mumbai house retired, and hence they decided to come back. Eventually, the actress returned to her acting career.

Speaking about the Daily soap, Rinku told ETimes, “It’s been 3 months here in Chandigarh. I am absolutely in love with the cast and crew. I have met Ravi and Sargun and loved their simplicity and seriousness. They have absolutely no air and that makes them great producers. Shows like Udaariyan, Junooniyatt have some great sets of loyal audience." She added that she shares a good bond with Gautam Vig, who plays her son on screen, and that the lead actress Neha Rana befriended her soon after she joined the show.

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. news18-discover
  2. TV
first published:August 11, 2023, 16:44 IST
last updated:August 11, 2023, 16:44 IST