Roadies 19: Rhea Chakraborty Asks Prince Narula Not To Get Personal, Tells Him 'Aawaz Niche'

Rhea Chakraborty recently made her comeback as she joined Roadies 19 as a mentor. The show also features Prince Narula as one of the gang leaders. Ever since the beginning of the show, the reports of fights between the two have been making headlines. In the recent promo too, Rhea and Prince were seen getting into an ugly war-of-words.

It all started after Prince panicked while choosing the top 10 contestants for his gang. He got into an argument with Rhea Chakraborty and said, “issko toh khud kuch nahi pata.” This left the actress furious who then lashed out at him and said, “Why do you always have to get so personal with everyone.. we know ourselves enough and you don’t need to tell me if I know myself or not.” She further told him to lower his volume.

Reacting to her, Prince added, “I’ll say what I want. Why do you have to take everything personally.. let me do what I want.” Even though the host of the show, Sonu Sood, tried to calm them down, the two refused to listen to him.

This is not the first time that Prince and Rhea got into an ugly fight. It was previously reported that the actors even refused to shoot with each other for a while. Later in an interview, Prince also admitted that he, Rhea and Gautam took time to understand each other and admitted that they had ‘worst of all fights’.

“Unko mujhe samajhne mein, and mujhe unhe samajhne mein time laga (we took time to understand each other). This is just a show for them but it’s an emotion for me," Prince told Indian Express. Prince also confessed that he misses his original Roadies Gang Leaders - Neha Dhupia, Raftaar and Nikhil Chinapa. “You guys have seen Neha and me fight, she would never call me battamiz (impolite). It’s all in that moment, the show is such. If Kohli (Virat Kohli) is not aggressive on the field, he’ll never be himself. He loves the game, and similarly, we love the show. If others cannot understand that, I cannot change myself,” he said.