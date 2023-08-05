Rochelle Rao Looks Nothing Less Than A Dream In Her 'Barbie And Ken' Inspired Maternity Photoshoot

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao recently announced that they are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child. Bigg Boss 9 couple who have captured hearts with their love story shared the good news on social media. Amidst the whirlwind of congratulatory messages, Rochelle Rao has now shared an enchanting video clip from her beachside maternity photoshoot. The captivating footage showcases Rochelle in a resplendent pink ensemble, gracefully posing against the backdrop of the sun-kissed shoreline.

The location of the photoshoot holds a deep significance for Rochelle, as she reminisces about her past iconic shoots on the very same beach. Her caption reads, “Unplanned Beach Barbie & Ken Moment! Some of my best memories have been on this beach, and my most iconic shoots have been on the beach." The post is a heartfelt homage to cherished moments and milestones in her life. Rochelle went on to express her gratitude to the photographer and her husband Keith Sequeira for bringing her creative vision to life.

Fans and followers flooded the comment section with messages of love and congratulations. The captivating visuals and Rochelle’s radiant glow drew admirers, with one fan commenting, “Beautiful pictures," and another sharing their sentiments, “Lovely photography! Congratulations to the mommy and daddy!" The outpouring of love extended to concerns for Rochelle’s well-being, with a fan adding, “Congratulations Ma’am. Please take care and stay safe."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rochelle Rao Sequeira (@rochellerao)

On August 2, Bigg Boss 9 couple delighted their fans and followers with the heartwarming news. Referring to their future baby as an ‘incredible gift,’ Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao humbly asked for blessings from everyone. Alongside this heartwarming message, they unveiled a series of snapshots from their enchanting maternity shoot, where the couple donned matching shades of pink while gracefully posing by the seaside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Sequeira (@keithsequeira)

Keith and Rochelle first crossed paths in a church group and their romance took off from there. However, it was their joint appearance on Bigg Boss 9 that truly brought their relationship into the limelight. Many people perceived their romantic relationship as a ‘publicity stunt’. However, in 2018, Keith proposed to Rochelle, and the couple tied the knot in the Maldives.

However, like any couple, Keith and Rochelle faced their share of trials. In 2021, they chose to seek guidance from a marriage counsellor to navigate the challenges in their marriage. Keith later revealed that the counselling had a positive impact on their relationship.