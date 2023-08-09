Romance In The Air? Shiv Thakare, Daisy Shah Step Out For Coffee, Leave Together In Same Car

Shiv Thakare and Daisy Shah, who are currently seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, were recently spotted in the city along with a bunch of young fans. As per the viral video, the two were spotted outside Starbucks and were clicked on their way out of the restaurant. The paparazzi clicked the actor and captioned the clip, “Shiv’s adorable fan interactions prove he’s not just an actor, but a ‘heart-tainment’ sensation!"

The young kids, who were waiting outside the restaurant for the actor, seemed quite ecstatic upon meeting Shiv Thakare, and the moment he sat in his car, they all gathered around him. The actor was spotted giving them some money and also advised the kids to not snatch and wait patiently as he handed it out to everyone. Daisy Shah also looked on at Shiv’s gesture towards the kids. Later, as they came out of the venue, Daisy Shah stopped to pose with the kids, who also asked Shiv to join them. The actor was smiling throughout and clicked several selfies before leaving in the same car.

Shiv Thakare was seen in a printed white shirt with floral motifs and denim, while Daisy Shah was seen in a co-ord athleisure wear and a no makeup look last evening. Netizens praised him for his gesture. One of them said, “Baccho ka dil khush kar diya, " while another noted, “Itna humble celebrity aaj tak nahi dekha."

Recently, on Friendship Day, Daisy Shah shared about her bond with Shiv Thakare. She was quoted saying, “We are very different and very much alike at the same time. He is very straightforward with his jokes and makes fun of everyone, and I too make jokes and make fun of other people, and I also let people make fun of me. My sense of humour is a little witty, also it gets sometimes on a level that person doesn’t even understand what the joke was, but Shiv gets it."

Shiv Thakare established himself in the television industry through reality shows. He participated in MTV Roadies Rising, and Bigg Boss Marathi 2. He rose to fame with his stint on Bigg Boss 16 last year. He finished as the first runner-up on the Salman Khan-hosted show.