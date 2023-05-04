Rrahul Sudhir Reveals Insights About His 'Sinister' Character In Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

Actor Rrahul Sudhir is all set to feature in Karan Kundrra, Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Sudhir, who was previously seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, will play a negative shade character in the show. Talking about his preparation for the role, the actor said while he did not get much time to prepare, he is committed to “entertain the audience and will sincerely do that.”

Sudhir’s previous performances have been well-received by audiences and his fans are now eager to see his portrayal of a sadist in the upcoming track of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Revealing details about his role, Rrahul told IANS that his character demands the portrayal of a stylish persona with hidden emotions. Rrahul said that his character “demands mildly sinister tones in the performance. I guess this is complex enough.”

He added that although the makers are starting to shoot quickly, his character won’t show up unprepared.

Previously, in an interview with Telly Chakkar, Rrahul discussed his initial thoughts when he was offered a role in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

He stated that he always intends to do something diverse and prefers “edgy and out-of-the-box characters.” Rrahul added that his previous roles have been distinct from each other, and his fans have not appreciated his attempts to portray usual characters.

Talking about his co-stars, Rrahul mentioned that he has met Karan Kundrra a few times in the past, but he never had a chance to interact with Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh. Rrahul expressed his excitement to be working with the star cast. He said that lead actors have already established themselves and have been part of the show for a long time.

Starting his career with a minor role in the web show All About Section 377, Rrahul Sudhir appeared in a key role in the 2017 web series Twisted. After gaining recognition in the digital space, he made his television debut in 2019 with Zee TV’s Rajaa Betaa.

However, it was his portrayal of Vansh Raisinghania in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, alongside Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha, that gave him recognition and fame.

It will be interesting to see what layer his character adds to the show.

