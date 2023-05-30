Rrahul Sudhir Says Being A Part Of Karan Kundrra's Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal Is An 'Amazing Experience'

Rrahul Sudhir, who played the role of Sikandar in the TV show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, has opened up about his “amazing experience". The actor expressed gratitude towards his producers, Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik, for granting him the opportunity. Being surrounded by talented actors and gaining inspiration from them has been a remarkable experience for him as he continues to grow as an individual. Rrahul confidently acknowledged that his skills have improved, surpassing his previous performance in Ishq Mein Marjwan. According to a report by India Forums, Rrahul expressed, “To an ever-evolving human, I can only thank my producers for this opportunity. To be in the company of such fine actors and to learn and draw inspiration from them is an amazing experience. I guess I can safely say I am a tad bit better than I was in Ishq Mein Marjwan.”

Talking about his role in the daily soap, Ishq Mein Marjawan, which acted as a “game changer" in Rrahul Sudhir’s career, he portrayed the character of Vansh Raisinghania. Additionally, the actor also thanked Vikram Bhatt for granting him his inaugural lead role in Twisted 2.

The actor shared that on the very first day of the shooting of Ishq Mein Marjawan, Mamta advised him, “Please forget your past and start like this is the first project of your life". Those words resonated deeply with him, and he never glanced back. Subsequently, he became their top choice for every subsequent project, a testament to the immense trust they placed in him.

Expressing his emotions, he told, “The only project I was never called for was Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and I wondered why, now I know why. For me, personally, they have been there at my worst and that is something I am always indebted to them for."

All together, Rrahul has had the privilege of collaborating with producers, Yash and Mamta, in two TV shows and he had a positive experience working with them and the entire team.

Meanwhile, Rrahul expressed his admiration for the surge of OTT platforms. He said, “I think ‘OTT boom’ sounds like a paradigm shift, but it isn’t." In Rrahul’s opinion, the same audience now has access to more captivating and intense content on OTT platforms, which they undeniably prefer. If television wants to survive these times, it must reconsider its approach and cater to a broader audience spanning across India.

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is a fantasy-fiction drama series featuring Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Karan Kundrra in leading roles. The show, produced by Inspire Films (Yash and Mamta Patnaik), has been receiving tremendous appreciation. The actors have garnered immense love and admiration from their fans for their exceptional performances in the series.