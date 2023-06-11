Rubina Dilaik Meets With Car Accident, Abhinav Shukla Shares Pics

Rubina Dilaik was involved in a car accident on Saturday and hit her head along with her lower back, the actress revealed. Taking to Twitter, the Bigg Boss 14 winner confirmed that she was in a car accident but she is now fine. She added that a legal action is being taken against the person who hit her car. Rubina shared the update hours after her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla shared the news of her accident and shared photos of the damaged car.

“Due to the impact I hit my head and lower back, so was in a state of shock, but we ran medical tests,everything is Good…. Legal action has been taken against the reckless truck driver , but the damage is done! I urge you all to be mindful on road 🙏🏼 Rules r for our own safety !" she tweeted on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, Abhinav took to Twitter and shared the news about Rubina’s accident and claimed that the person who crashed into Rubina’s car was on a call. “Happened to us, can happen to you. Beware of idiots on the phone jumping traffic lights. To top it up standing there smiling. More details later. Rubina was in car she is fine, taking her for medical. @MTPHereToHelp @MumbaiPolice request you to take strict action!" he tweeted.

Fans took to the thread and reacted to the incident. “Please Ruby Take care of yourself. Wishing you speedy recovery my queen," a fan wrote. “Thank God everything & everyone is fine🙏 take care of yourself," added another. “Thank god you are safe," a third user said. “Take care Rubi …Get well soon," a fourth person added.

On the work front, Rubina was recently seen in Colors TV’s comedy show, Entertainment Ki Raat — Housefull. She is co-hosting the star-studded comedy show. Rubina is a popular name on television owing to her work in Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed, Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Choti Bahu and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki.