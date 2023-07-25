Rubina Dilaik Reacts To Pregnancy Rumours With A Cryptic Post

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is a well-known actress in the Television Industry. She has enthralled the audience with her performances and, over the years, earned a massive fan following. Inevitably, her fans are always curious to know more about her personal and professional life and the actress often gives them a glimpse through social media. Recently, an Instagram reel posted by the actress led to speculation that she was pregnant. Now the actress shared a cryptic post that is being taken as a subtle reply to the ongoing rumours.

Rubina Dilaik shared that picture from inside an aircraft wearing a hoodie, and her hair messy. While the picture was very casual, what caught everyone’s attention was the caption. She wrote, " Post na karo toh sawaal, karo to Bawaal." This was suggestively a reaction to the pregnancy rumours that made headlines after one transition reel.

Some of her followers seem to grab on the subtle message she aimed to pass through the post. One of them wrote, “Pov Rubi is tired of pregnancy questions, " while another commented, “Kuch to log kahenge logo ka kaam hai kehna. Just Ignore them." Some also advised her divert her energy towards her work. A fan said, “Rubi let go..Just focus on your upcoming projects."

The speculation about Rubina Dilaik’s pregnancy sparked after she posted an outfit transition reel last week. In the clip, the actress was initially seen wearing a flowy navy blue slip dress with pink platform heels. She then applied a transition and was seen donning a stunning multicoloured maxi dress with a thigh-high slit and tastefully accessorised with golden contemporary jewellery. She captioned the post, “Learning to embrace it." Netizens reportedly seemed to spot a baby bump and bombarded the comments section with questions. Some also went on to congratulate the actress and her husband, Abhinav Shukla.

Misconception about the conception … @ashukla09 , next time we will have to check the building ( if it has any clinics) before agreeing to go even for a work meeting 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9yhvsAC3YZ— Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) November 29, 2022

However, this is not the first time the actress has had to deal with such rumours. Last year, similar speculations were doing rounds on the internet when the actress was spotted with Abhinav Shukla at a building that has a maternity clinic. Back then, the actress denied all rumours with a tweet, “Misconception about the conception… Abhinav Shukla, next time we will have to check the building ( if it has any clinics) before agreeing to go even for a work meeting." Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla dated for some time before getting married in 2018. The two were recently seen together in the music video Saman Aa Gaya.