Rubina Dilaik Recalls Being Unable to Reach Her Family During Himachal Flash Floods: 'I was worried'

As heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh and nearby areas, resulting in flash floods and landslides, popular TV actress Rubina Dilaik, who hails from Shimla, recounted the distressing scenes she witnessed on television.

Speaking to HT, she said, “The visuals on TV were scary. A few days ago, when there was no network and I couldn’t get in touch with my family for hours, I was worried. But thank God, I have been able to talk to my parents and they are doing fine. They are holding up well but we are worried about them.”

In the midst of the ongoing crisis, a number of Rubina Dilaik’s relatives, who live in Shimla, have sought shelter at her parents’ farmhouse, some 108km north of the city. The 33-year-old actress said that since their house situated at the foothills of the mountains, it provides some level of protection. “But, landslides are inevitable. Fortunately, there have been no major losses so far… I hope things get better soon,” she said.

Discussing the water scarcity situation in Shimla, Dilaik said that there is a shortage of drinking water due to flooding of the main water source for the city. “There is a shortage of drinking water as the main water source for the city is flooded; the government is supplying water to people through tankers,” she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina’s last big TV outing was Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss. After winning the reality show, She later participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress was also seen in Choti Bahu and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. Currently, Rubina is a part of Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s comedy show Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull.