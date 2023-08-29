Rubina Dilaik Sparks Pregnancy Rumours As Fans Say Baby Bump 'Clearly Visible' In New Photos; See Post

Television actress Rubina Dilaik celebrated her birthday on Saturday, August 26. She recently took to Instagram to share glimpses of her special celebration with her husband Abhinav Shukla. Rubina looked radiant in a pink kurta as she first sought blessings from God and then joined her family for a birthday lunch. However, some fans said that she was pregnant as her “baby bump" was clearly visible in the photos.

Rubina captioned the post, “Thank you for everything ….. You my Love @ashukla09 make it Special and Special every Year ….. What A Celebration, what a Surprise and what planning @neena325 ❤️"

Her fans claimed in the comments section that she is seemingly pregnant. One person wrote, “Baby bump is obvious in 1st pic…. But why hide from the public?…. Congratulations on your pregnancy " Another person wrote, “Seems like some little feet are arriving soon "

One fan wrote, “Baby bump can’t wait for the baby rubbyyyy bosss mammas boss baby" Another fan commented, “She is definitely pregnant forget abt baby bump her face says all ❤️ that glow and face plumpness congratulations ❤️"

This is not the first time that the actress has sparked pregnancy rumors. Her fans often speculate whether she is about to welcome her first child soon. One person even joked, “Bahubali ne Kattapa ko kyu mara ke baad most asked question hai ‘Is Rubina pregnant?'"

She recently spoke to the Hindustan Times about these frequent rumors and said, “As a public figure, I am aware that rumors and speculations keep happening. I know that I can’t do much about it so I don’t bother myself with these things."

“No rumor affects me, whether it is work or my personal life. We have exposed our lives as public figures for people to have their discretion, so it is absolutely okay. I continue doing my work and I let people keep guessing and assuming," she added.

Rubina and Abhinav got married in 2018. They appeared together on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 14. They quickly became one of the most loved celebrity couples in the country and Rubina even emerged as the winner of the season.