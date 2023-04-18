Rumoured Couple Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh Pose Together In Traditional Avatars

Phulwa fame Jannat Zubair Rahmani and social media sensation Faisal Shaikh often grab the headlines for their rumoured relationship. While the two have never confirmed it, fans get delighted whenever their snaps surface on the internet. Such is their love for the duo that the couple are also referred to as “Fainat" on social media. Recently, the duo posed together for believably an Eid special photoshoot and fans reacted by asking them to get married and also called them “Rab ne bana di jodi".

Sharing a couple of photos on Instagram, the clicks show the rumoured couple in traditional outfits. Zubair looks absolutely stunning in a sleeveless blue suit with a floral-print organza dupatta. She opted for minimal makeup, muted nude lips and kept her hair down. On the other hand, Faisal Shaikh looks handsome in a maroon kurta and accessorised the look with a stylish watch. The two are all smiles as they pose for the camera. Jannat posted the photos with a caption of three crescent Moon emojis.

Check out the post here-

Actress Mouni Roy reacted to the post by dropping a heart emoji. Fans were elated to see the couple together again after a long time and bombarded the comments section with their love for Jannat and Faisal. One user excitedly wrote, “Eid Eid feel ho rahi hai. Waise to Fainatians ke liye Eid hi hai (It feels like Eid. Anyway, for Fainatians, it is Eid).” Another wrote, “Aap dono shaadi karlo yarr. Bohot achchi jodi rahegi (You both please get married already. You guys make for a good couple).” One more commented, “Mashallah! Rab ne bana di jodi (God made the match in Heaven). This is Jodi number one.”

Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh have often been seen in many music videos and projects. Recently, they both also got a chance to perform Umrah. While Jannat performed Umrah in December, Faisal went during the holy month of Ramadan with his close friend. Previously, he went in the month of February with his parents.

