Rupali Ganguly Drops MAJOR Hint About Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Crossover; See Photos

The popular television show Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly continues to rank at the top. The show has won millions of hearts from its storyline focussing on a woman’s journey. Well, recently the makers dropped a new promo that left fans a little confused. And now the lead actress has shared a series of pictures with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod dropping a major hint of an upcoming crossover.

Taking to Instagram, Rupali shared pictures featuring Gaurav Khanna, Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Jay Soni. The actress is looking stunning in a red saree, while Gaurav looked dapper in a maroon shirt and blue jeans. The post captioned is as, “Anupamaa ke saath Akshara ka Ye Rishta kya kehlata hai." After seeing their pictures, it looks like the makers are planning a crossover episode. The post has now gone viral on social media, and fans can’t stop gushing over the reunion of Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Fans also commented on the post. One of the fans commented, “Anupama ke sath “ye wali akshara" ka toh bhot anmol kehlata hai uska pata nhi." Another wrote, “Awww mere pranali and ruppss you both girls looking so gorgeous." Yet another user stated, “Jaldi se reunioun karo… Abhira and MaanN jodi…"

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Anupamaa show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra and others. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Karishma Sawant, Swati Chitnis, and others in pivotal roles. Both shows are produced by Rajan Shahi.

The current track of Anupamaa is showing Anuj and Anupamaa are separated as Anuj is upset because her daughter has left him and gone with Maya. He left everything only to be with his daughter. This made Anupamaa very upset and she went to her mother. She has once again started her life all alone and is now focussing on herself. It will be interesting to see whether Anuj will realise his mistake and return to Anupamaa or not.

