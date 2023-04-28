Rupali Ganguly Helps Fan In Taking Selfie With Her; Netizens Call Her 'Har Ghar Ki Anupama'; Watch

Ever since Rupali Ganguly made her comeback on television as Anupamaa, she has become everyone’s favourite. Both, the actress and her show enjoy a massive fan following. The craze around the show Anupamaa was also seen at an award show on Thursday in Mumbai when actress Rupali Ganguly made her grand appearance.

Pictures and videos of Rupali slaying the red carpet are now going viral on the internet. One of them shows Ganguly greeting her fans, waving at them and posing for pictures. The video shows the actress heading towards the red carpet, and as she proceeds, she interacts with fans who are keen to greet her and take photos with their favourite actress. Rupali patiently takes pictures with her fans and also interacts with some of them. Towards the end, the actress is even seen returning and helping a fan in taking a selfie with her. Watch the video below:

Rupali often receives widespread love and affection from fans due to her down-to-earth personality. Be it on her social media posts or whenever she’s spotted traveling, fans never leave a chance to praise the actress. For the event, Rupali donned a maroon gown that consisted of sequin work and pleats towards the bottom. She completed her look with minimal jewellery and opted for dewy makeup.

The actress recently celebrated her 46th birthday and revealed how she spent her special day. During an interview with Pinkvilla, Rupali revealed that she intended to celebrate her special day with her friends and loved ones, including the Anupamaa team, as a way of expressing her gratitude. The actress mentioned that she gets enthusiastic about celebrating not just her own birthday, but everyone’s birthdays. Rupali Ganguly, however, took a three-day break from her work and travelled outside Mumbai with her family to mark her birthday.

Rupali Ganguly’s much-acclaimed show, Anupamaa, showcases the obstacles overcome by a divorced woman who tries to create a space for herself in society.

