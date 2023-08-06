Rupali Ganguly-Sucheeta Trivedi to Shiv Thakre-Abdu Rozik: Celebrating Tinsel Town's BFFs On Friendship Day

As the calendar flips to another Friendship Day, we’re here to celebrate the enchanting camaraderie that flourishes behind the glitz and glamour of Tinsel Town. From red carpets to cosy coffee dates, the bonds between our celebrity friends remain as heartwarming as ever. Through highs and lows, laughter and tears, these BFFs prove that the silver screen isn’t the only place where magic happens.

Check out the extraordinary celebrity friendships that give us BFF goals:

Rupali Ganguly and Sucheeta Trivedi

Rupali Ganguly and Sucheeta Trivedi’s bond has stealthily spanned years. These two actresses share a hidden camaraderie that’s as delightful as a hidden treasure. Just last year, Sucheeta Trivedi decided to sprinkle some joy on the sets of Anupamaa, where Rupali Ganguly reigns supreme. The reunion of these Ek Packet Umeed co-stars was a whirlwind of laughter and memories, a captivating cocktail of nostalgia.

Akash Choudhary and Naina Singh

In the world of friendships, some pairs really inspire their fans. Naina Singh and Akash Choudhary from Splitsvilla 10 are a great example. They have lots of fun together, as you can see on their Instagram. Through thick and thin, Akash and Naina have been there for each other, creating lots of unforgettable memories over the years.

Drashti Dhami and Sanaya Irani

The bond between Drashti Dhami and Sanaya Irani has always been an open book, with their vibrant camaraderie proudly on display. Sanaya once spilled the beans, sharing that their friendship is so unbreakable that they even embarked on audition adventures together.

Shiv Thakre and Abdu Rozik

In Bigg Boss, people become friends and sometimes enemies too. One special friendship is between Shiv Thakre and Abdu Rozik from Bigg Boss 16. They supported each other even though they had trouble speaking the same language. This strong friendship continues even now. Shiv cherishes Abdu’s hugs and thinks he’s really innocent.

Sudhandshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma

In the world of Anupamaa, Vanraj and Kavya might have their differences, but behind the scenes, actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma are inseparable besties. Their delightful reels, brimming with fun, never fail to astonish their fans. Sudhanshu has always praised Madalsa’s genuine and transparent nature, and her loyalty as a friend.

Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor

For many years, Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor have had a strong bond. They became friends during the days of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and have been together ever since. Even now, with Smriti being an MP, she still visits her best friend and shares pictures with her on social media. Their friendship shows that some bonds are truly unbreakable and will never fade away, no matter what happens!

Nia Sharma and Rithvik Dhanjani

When Nia and Rithvik come together, it’s like a house ablaze with excitement and energy. Their camaraderie is so vibrant that they frequently treat us to delightful reels and pictures that overflow with joy and lightheartedness. Their bond is an electrifying spark that ignites a whirlwind of fun-loving moments, making us all wish we could join in on their infectious laughter and shared adventures.

Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi

From the TV show Dill Mill Gayye to a blazing friendship, Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget have journeyed through several years of camaraderie. Their bond is hotter than a wildfire, and their Instagram pictures stand as sizzling proof! They truly get along like a dynamic duo, leaving fans in awe of their amazing friendship.

Happy Friendship Day!