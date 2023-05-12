Rupali Ganguly To Nakuul Mehta, A Look At Their Better Halfs

We see TV actors romancing each other and dishing out major couple goals on screen. Be it Rupali Ganguly in Anupamaa or Naagin fame Arjun Bijlani, our favourite actors never fail to set the screen on fire with their chemistry with reel-life partners. Have you ever wondered about their real-life partners? No, right. Let’s take a look at some of these TV celebrities and their spouses:

Rupali Ganguly

You may remember Rupali Ganguly from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai or from the hit serial Anupamaa. But did you know that she is married to an ad filmmaker? In 2013, the actress tied the nuptial knot with her beau Ashwin K Verma. The couple are parents to a son named Rudransh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta first shot to fame with the serial Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara. He also starred in Ishqbaaz and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. However, his real-life partner Jankee Parekh is a vocalist and a performing artist. She has been a part of many popular commercials as well. The couple are proud parents to a son named Sufi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani made his debut in showbiz with Ekta Kapoor’s serial Kaarthika on Hungama TV. Later, he was featured in hit shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin and Ishq Mein Marjawan, to name a few. He tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Neha Swami in 2013. The couple embraced parenthood in 2015 after they welcomed their son named Ayaan Bijlani. Neha is a blogger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani)

Shaheer Sheikh

From portraying a simple boy in the teenage serial Kya Mast Hai Life to essaying the role of Arjun in Mahabharat aired on Star Plus in 2013, Shaheer Sheikh garnered a lot of attention for his impeccable acting and his physique. The actor married his girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor in 2020. Ruchikaa is the Creative Producer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Sudanshu Pandey

Sudanshu Pandey, aka Vanraj Shah, is the talk of the town for his role in Anupamaa where he portrays the role of Rupali Ganguly’s on-screen husband. Sudanshu tied the knot to Mona Pandey. Reportedly, the duo met at the actor’s photoshoot which was being handled by Mona. They have two sons Nirvaan and Vivaan Pandey.

top videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudhanshu Pandey (@sudanshu_pandey)

So who is your favourite?