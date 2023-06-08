Sakshi Tanwar's Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii Is Back On Television; Here's How To Watch It

Sakshi Tanwar became a household name after she played the role of Parvati in the popular show Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii. The show ran successfully for eight long years (2000-2008) and is still missed by many to date. However, there’s some good news for all Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii fans. Ektaa Kapoor’s show is back on television. It is all set to rerun from June 8 at 6 pm on Star Plus. The announcement was made on Wednesday (June 7) to mark Ektaa’s birthday.

Besides Sakshi, Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii also starred actors like Kiran Karmarkar, Ali Asgar, and Shweta Kawatraa among others. It revolved around the world of a Marwadi joint family and its ideal daughter-in-law, Parvati. The show dealt with daily matters and trivial issues of a household. It also explained how sometimes one must stand against their loved one to do what is morally right.

Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii ruled the TRP charts during its time and all the characters of the show became a household name. The show broke all the records and it was among those shows that ran for eight years. The show garnered immense love and admiration from the audience.

In 2022, Sakshi Tanwar recalled her Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki days and talked about how busy her schedule she had while working on the show. She also revealed she was so occupied with the show that she could not even attend a wedding for eight long years. “Nothing polishes you like television; it’s that daily polishing of your craft. It’s very demanding. But what I have learned is that there has to be a balance in everything, including your work. There was a time when my work was my everything. When I was shooting for Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, that was the only thing I was doing for those eight years. I did not attend any weddings, nothing. I wouldn’t get time," Sakshi told Femina.