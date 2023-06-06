Salman Khan Announces Bigg Boss OTT 2 Premiere Date In New Promo; Watch

Salman Khan has finally announced the premiere date of Bigg Boss OTT 2. On Tuesday, the makers of the show dropped a new promo and announced that Bigg Boss OTT 2 will premiere on June 17.

This comes days after the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2 shared the first promo of the show, confirming that Karan Johar has been replaced by Salman Khan as the host. “Main lekar aa raha hoon, Bigg Boss OTT. Toh Dekhta Jaye India," Tiger 3 actor said in the promo.

Earlier today, TellyChakkar reported that Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor has also been approached for Bigg Boss OTT. The entertainment portal claimed that talks between the two are currently underway. Maheep was last seen in Karan’s Johar Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

video-carousel

The buzz is that Archana Gautam’s brother Gulshan is also likely to participate in Bigg Boss OTT. Jiya Shankar and Paras Arora, who earlier worked together in Kaatelal & Sons are also likely to participate in Salman Khan’s show. Awez Darbar, Mahesh Poojary, Faisal Shaikh, Anjali Arora and Anurag Doval have also been repeatedly approached for the reality show. However, no name has been officially announced as of now.

Recently, Fahmaan Khan also clarified that even though he was also approaced by the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2, he will not be participating in the show. He revealed that he wishes to stick to acting as of now. “That’s not my space and I don’t understand reality shows. I believe I am not the person for reality shows. I am more of a performer and more on the creative side, and I would like to show the little bit of ability that I have in the characters that I play and the stories that I can create. I am very focussed and interested in that," the actor told Pinkvilla.