CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Tom HollandJohnny DeppKhatron Ke Khiladi 13Surbhi JyotiGufi Paintal
Home » entertainment » Television » Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2 Promises A Modern And Different Experience
1-MIN READ

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2 Promises A Modern And Different Experience

Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 09:47 IST

New Delhi, India

The show is all set to begin streaming on June 17.

The show is all set to begin streaming on June 17.

Bigg Boss OTT 2's Art director Omung Kumar has shared some intriguing details about the upcoming reality show.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, the highly anticipated reality show, is gearing up to enthrall viewers with its unique theme and magnificent set design. At the forefront of creating visually stunning sets is the acclaimed art director, Omung Kumar. Having been an integral part of the Bigg Boss production team for several years, Omung Kumar recently sat down for an interview with a news portal, sharing intriguing insights into the show’s theme and the creative challenges he faced while designing the magnificent set.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is all set to entertain audiences with its distinct flavour and captivating format. With a dedicated creative team at the helm, including renowned art director Omung Kumar, the show aims to offer a refreshing experience that sets it apart from its Hindi, Marathi, and Malayalam counterparts. Omung Kumar told Pinkvilla, “We are up against ourselves only to not repeat anything that we did last year. It has to be different from Bigg Boss Hindi, Bigg Boss Marathi, Bigg Boss Malayalam. Since it’s on OTT, a different flavour comes over here, and it’s 24*7. The flavour of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is modern and it’s nice.”

When asked about his thoughts on the set, Omung couldn’t contain his excitement. He informed that Bigg Boss OTT 2 is very different from the last time. “For now, I can just say that the set is very beautiful, and I will show you’ll the look soon," he added.

The excitement is reaching new heights as the highly anticipated Bigg Boss OTT 2 prepares to grace our screens. With promises of bigger thrills, bolder twists, and enhanced engagement, this highly anticipated season is set to leave audiences spellbound. Accompanied by the magnetic presence of superstar Salman Khan, the host who needs no introduction, and a star-studded lineup of renowned actors as contestants. The makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2 recently dropped an interesting first promo. “Main lekar aa raha hoon, Bigg Boss OTT. Toh Dekhta Jaye India," said Salman Khan in the promo. Bigg Boss OTT 2 is gearing up for an electrifying journey that kicks off on June 17.

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. Omung Kumar
first published:June 08, 2023, 09:47 IST
last updated:June 08, 2023, 09:47 IST