Sana Khan Shares Glimpse Of Her Son Tariq Jamil; Says ‘Introducing My Baby To Quran From Day 1’

Sana Khan and her husband Anas Saiyad have welcomed her first child baby boy recently. The couple has also announced his name Tariq Jamil on social media. Well, the former actress is completely enjoying this phase and recently she also shared the first glimpse of her son.

Taking to her official Instagram stories, Sana shared a video in which we can see her son lying on a swing while she is reciting Quran to him. The caption reads, “Introducing My Baby To Quran From Day 1.” In another photo, we can see Anas holding the baby’s finger and she writes, “With baba”. Announcing the good news on her social handle, she wrote, “May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. Allah ki amanat hai behtareen banna hai. JazakAllah khair everyone for your love n dua’s that made our hearts n souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours. This voice belongs to “Qari Abdul Aziz Falahi” (Devla).”

Take a look at the photo here:

Recently, in an interview with The Times of India, she talked about how her husband reacts whenever he sees their baby. “I feel I don’t even know him. He is so different. He gets so emotional while looking at the baby that he sometimes has tears in his eyes. I often see him crying. I even asked him once why he was crying as I was the crybaby in the relationship, and the baby was my partner-in-crime.”

She also opened up about her post-delivery weight and said, “I get so paranoid when people talk about weight loss after pregnancy. Of course, everyone wants to lose weight, and so do I, but not at the cost of compromising on my health or not eating what’s required for my child’s growth. A new mother shouldn’t be made to believe that losing weight is more important than enjoying motherhood. I would rather promote the idea of being healthy. My child is my priority and weight loss can happen anytime."

Sana Khan was a former actress and was known for her participation in Bigg Boss 6. She was also seen in the film Jai Ho co-starring Salman Khan.