Home » entertainment » Television » Sana Khan Welcomes a Baby Boy With Husband Mufti Anas; Shares First Post After Becoming a Mother
1-MIN READ

Sana Khan Welcomes a Baby Boy With Husband Mufti Anas; Shares First Post After Becoming a Mother

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 16:12 IST

Mumbai, India

Sana Khan becomes proud mother to a baby boy. (Photo: Instagram)

Sana Khan becomes proud mother to a baby boy. (Photo: Instagram)

Former actress Sana Khan is married to Surat-based businessman Mufti Anas Saiyad.

Former actress Sana Khan welcomed a baby boy with husband Mufti Anas Saiyad on July 5. She took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday afternoon to share the happy news. “May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. Allah ki amanat hai behtareen banna hai. Jazak Allah khair everyone for your love n dua’s that made our hearts n souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours," she wrote.

Sana Khan is married to Surat-based businessman Mufti Anas Saiyad. The two tied the knot in November 2020. The former actress announced her pregnancy in March this year. Back then, during a conversation, Sana shared that she was quite excited to embrace motherhood for the first time. She also expressed the desire of holding her little ball of sunshine in her arms as soon as possible. “I am looking forward to it. It will be a different journey. I cannot wait to hold my baby in my arms," she said, as reported by BollywoodShaadis.com.

Sana Khan is known for shows like Special OPS, Special OPS and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

first published:July 05, 2023, 16:08 IST
last updated:July 05, 2023, 16:12 IST