Sara Ali Khan KICKS Vicky Kaushal After He Chooses To Romance a Cow Instead of Her; Watch

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are leaving no stone unturned in promoting their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The actors, who were earlier spotted at the airport, will be very soon seen at the comedy show The Kapil Sharma for the promotion. The actress today shared the promo video on her Instagram handle.

In the video, we can see Sara and Vicky romancing on the song Tu Hi Re from their film. Both are performing well when suddenly Vicky, who is playing the role of Kapil in the film, tries to kiss cow instead of Sara. This made the actress angry and she kicks him on the back. She then left with another groom. The small act will surely leave you in splits. As soon as the video was shared, fans also commented. One of the fans wrote, “One my favourite actress saraali khan.” Another wrote, “Looking nice in desi look.”

Watch the video here:

Vicky is looking dapper in a black and white outfit and Sara was stealing the show in a silver colour kurta and palazzo. She kept her makeup minimalistic and opted for a dark colour lipstick.

Talking about the film, it is set in Indore, with Vicky playing the role of Kapil and Sara essaying the character of Soumya. The small-town story starts with the couple head-over-heels for each other. However, life takes a turn a few years later, with the couple constantly fighting. They eventually file for a divorce but there seems to be a catch. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and directed by Laxman Utekar, is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023.

Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Sam Bahadur and is rumoured to be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-led Dunki. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur. The film will be directed by Anurag Basu. This will mark their first collaboration.