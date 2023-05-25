Sargun Mehta Refutes Rumours About Junooniyatt Going Off Air: ‘We Have A Big Twist In The Offing’

Ankit Gupta, Neha Rana, and Gautam Vig’s TV series, Junooniyatt, will not go off-air, rather, it promises a “big twist” to the audiences. Reacting to the rumours that the series will conclude within four months of its launch, its producer and actress Sargun Mehta has stated that Junooniyatt “is being appreciated” and will continue to broadcast. She is the co-owner of the show’s production house Dreamiyata. In an exclusive conversation with ETimes, Sargun said, “Junooniyatt is not going off-air. It’s a unique concept and thus is being appreciated. We have been getting positive feedback for the show, and we are grateful for it. The cast, comprising Ankit Gupta, Neha Rana, and Gautam Vig is hardworking and dedicated to the show. We will continue to work harder and keep the audience engaged. We have a big twist in the offing, which I am sure will be loved by the audience."

The news comes as a relief to many fans who were unhappy about the rumours of this popular show going off-air. As per the speculation, the show was going to conclude soon as it failed to perform on the TRP chart. The TV series premiered in February this year and revolves around the lives of Ilahi Dosanjh, Jordan Mehta, and Jahaan Mehta. The trio dream of making it big in the music industry but are also caught up in a love triangle.

As per a report by Tellychakkar, the recent plotline shows how Jahaan and Ilahi start to make plans for their future together, unaware of his families’ schemes against them. Meanwhile, as Ilahi worries about their financial situation, Jahaan gets an offer from a renowned music label. Reportedly, Jahaan takes up the offer upon Ilahi’s insistence, although Ilahi is saddened by the fact that he won’t be able to participate in the Great Indian Voice contest.

The show airs on Colours TV, Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m. and also stars Rinku Ghosh, Manasi Salvi, Gurvinder Kaur, and others in supporting roles. It brought together Ankit Gupta, and Gautam Singh Vig onscreen again after Bigg Boss 16. Sargun Mehta produces this show along with her husband, Ravie Dubey. Their production house is also associated with other popular shows like Udaariyaan, Swarn Ghar, etc.