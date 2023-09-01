Savdhaan India New Season: Sushant Singh All Set To 'Explore A Fresh Perspective'

Crime shows have consistently captured the attention of television viewers. In a bid to raise awareness and promote vigilance, Star Bharat is gearing up to reintroduce its flagship show, Savdhaan India. The forthcoming season is set to be titled Criminal Decoded, and in line with the show’s tradition, actor Sushant Singh will resume his role as the host. Sushant Singh’s remarkable storytelling abilities played an important role in making the show popular among the masses.

Speaking about the new season, the actor told IANS, “The crime stories we see in the media can send shivers down your spine. What were once isolated incidents have unfortunately become frequent occurrences in our society. It’s crucial to curb these trends and increase awareness. I’m excited to be a part of the upcoming season of Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded… This season, our goal is to take a deeper dive into criminal activities, exploring a fresh perspective and delving into the psychology of wrongdoers. Through this show, I’m once again dedicated to protecting individuals from criminal acts."

During the interview, Sushant Singh also shared the feedback he has received from his audience regarding the show. He mentioned that he often receives messages from people who tell him about the important lessons they’ve learned from watching Savdhaan India.

Savdhaan India made its debut on Star Bharat back in 2012. Since then, it has managed to shed light on the world of crime and its consequences. Apart from Sushant Singh, notable personalities like Sakshi Tanwar, Mohnish Behl, Pooja Gor, Gaurav Chopra, Hiten Tejwani, Sidharth Shukla, Divya Dutta, Mohit Malik, and Amar Upadhyay have also taken on the role of hosts for Savdhaan India: India Fights Back. The show has undergone relaunches with diverse themes, including Savdhaan India: Darr Kar Nahin Dat Kar, Saavdhan India: Special Crime Series, Savdhaan India: F.I.R., and region-specific spinoffs. It’s worth noting that the show has spanned approximately seven seasons and a total of 3,162 episodes, making it a substantial and enduring series.

Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded will premiere on Star Bharat on September 26 and air from Monday to Saturday at 10.30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the host Sushant Singh has established himself as a prominent figure in the entertainment realm. He marked his screen debut in 1998 with Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya. Over time, he carved a niche for himself by appearing in successful period dramas such as Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and The Legend of Bhagat Singh. More recently, he graced the screen in the OTT film Good Luck Jerry.