Sexy! Nia Sharma Flaunts Cleavage in Plunging Blouse Top, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Nia Sharma has once again set the internet on fire with her bold fashion avatar. The stunning actress recently turned heads as she confidently showcased her sizzling style in a crop top, leaving fans in awe. A video capturing her captivating look quickly went viral, creating a buzz among fans.

In the video, we can see her taking selfie and making reels. She is looking hot in a white colour crop top and same colour pants. Nia Sharma effortlessly stole the spotlight. Her choice of attire, combined with her undeniable charisma. As the video made its way across social media platforms, fans couldn’t help but shower Nia Sharma with compliments and praise.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

The actress may not be very active on the small screen but the actress often takes the internet by storm with her sexy photo shoots and behind-the-scenes videos.

Nia Sharma is known for her roles in popular TV shows like “Jamai Raja" and “Ishq Mein Marjawan." She has also been a part of several reality shows, including “Khatron Ke Khiladi" and “Bigg Boss OTT." Nia was last seen in season two of the web series Jamai 2.0, along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur. She recently made a cameo as a dancer in the Indian adaptation of the hit show Vampire Dairies titled Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Apart from this, Nia Sharma has often made headlines for making bold choices, be it with regards to her projects or her clothes. Speaking about it in an earlier interview, Nia remembered that she was first subjected to trolling in 2016-2017 when she was in the news for her project Twisted.